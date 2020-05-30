Stokes Family Office LLC Acquires 433 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 2,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.32 per share, with a total value of $100,640.00. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,179,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,860,921. Mondelez International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.