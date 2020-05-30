Stokes Family Office LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Stokes Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 531.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 102,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after buying an additional 86,539 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 39.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after buying an additional 14,233 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 398.2% in the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 412,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,839,000 after buying an additional 330,002 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 215.8% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 11,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 7,720 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.43. The company had a trading volume of 8,960,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,185,612. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $55.58 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.01.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

