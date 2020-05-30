Stokes Family Office LLC Buys 2,917 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,085 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 1.3% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 105,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $21,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,601 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,881,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 235,449 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $48,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $225.09. 23,064,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,315,716. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $200.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.37. The company has a market capitalization of $641.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $240.90.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total value of $4,516,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at $11,804,790.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $46,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,585 shares of company stock valued at $11,885,393. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Facebook from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus upped their price objective on Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank cut Facebook to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Facebook from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.74.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

