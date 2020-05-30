Stokes Family Office LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Stokes Family Office LLC reduced its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,106 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.5% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 62.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIS traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.30. The company had a trading volume of 17,743,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,888,922. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.61. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $210.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Loop Capital cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.50.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

