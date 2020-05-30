Stokes Family Office LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Stokes Family Office LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 5.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,948 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 151.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.31. The company had a trading volume of 393,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,584. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $67.66 and a 12-month high of $122.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

