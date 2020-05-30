Stokes Family Office LLC Grows Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,278 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 159.4% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 220,432 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,803,000 after buying an additional 135,449 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,560 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 503.4% during the 4th quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 36,464 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,720,000 after purchasing an additional 30,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wishbone Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $51,447,000. 86.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Stephens raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.68.

NYSE UNH traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $304.85. The company had a trading volume of 5,878,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,015,595. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $309.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $2,283,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,222,197.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,060,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,622,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,637 shares of company stock valued at $17,723,013. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

