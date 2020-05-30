Stokes Family Office LLC Has $1.55 Million Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,142 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $2,581,611,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,039,112 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,201,888,000 after buying an additional 278,155 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,103,419 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,130,603,000 after buying an additional 72,529 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,969,925 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $992,175,000 after buying an additional 149,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $858,681,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

NYSE:AXP traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.07. 7,710,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,063,269. American Express has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $138.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.86 and a 200 day moving average of $109.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $78.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.29. American Express had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of American Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.83.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

See Also: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.