Stokes Family Office LLC Has $1.66 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Stokes Family Office LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,927 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC owned about 0.41% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVLU. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $129,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 121.6% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 31,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 25,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $732,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVLU traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.34. The stock had a trading volume of 256,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,553. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $15.27 and a 12 month high of $24.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.43.

