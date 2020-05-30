Stokes Family Office LLC Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Stokes Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,533 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth about $2,157,509,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,190,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,086,244,000 after acquiring an additional 488,783 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,987,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,769 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 227.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,840,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,396,000 after acquiring an additional 13,773,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,227,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,730,000 after acquiring an additional 193,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, Director Charles H. Noski acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 173,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WFC stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.47. 50,254,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,217,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $111.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.36. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.41.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

