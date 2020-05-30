Stokes Family Office LLC Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Stokes Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,850 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,155,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,703,234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,966,755 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,545,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,994,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,414 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,424,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,940,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,644 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $2,297,257,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,755,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.82. The company had a trading volume of 41,727,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,402,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $192.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.13.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.13.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

