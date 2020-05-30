Stokes Family Office LLC Has $3.26 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Stokes Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,839 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VT. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 594.6% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.92. 3,597,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,007,488. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.45. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.70 and a fifty-two week high of $83.23.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

