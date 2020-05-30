Stokes Family Office LLC Has $3.63 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Stokes Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 43.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,784 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up approximately 1.0% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 383,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,679,000 after acquiring an additional 9,697 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $432,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $318,432.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,099.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,504 shares of company stock valued at $726,546 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,017,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,590,518. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.61.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.77.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

