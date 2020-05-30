Stokes Family Office LLC Has $4.69 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Stokes Family Office LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,977 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 1.3% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 19.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 102,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,450,000 after purchasing an additional 16,681 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 10.7% during the first quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 35,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,604,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $333,668,000 after buying an additional 102,561 shares during the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC raised its position in Chevron by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 44,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP raised its position in Chevron by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 64.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $91.70. 17,009,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,495,582. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.65 billion, a PE ratio of 44.73 and a beta of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $127.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.46.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.27.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

