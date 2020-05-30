Stokes Family Office LLC Has $474,000 Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $472,627,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Lam Research by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,249,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,429,000 after purchasing an additional 585,366 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 53,842.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 542,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,109,000 after purchasing an additional 541,116 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 134.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 583,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,701,000 after purchasing an additional 334,943 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 446.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 359,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,231,000 after purchasing an additional 294,055 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. UBS Group upgraded Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Lam Research from $340.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Lam Research from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Lam Research from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Lam Research from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.08.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 28,910 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $7,805,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research stock traded up $6.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $273.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,789,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,374,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $260.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.20. The firm has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.34. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $171.04 and a 12-month high of $344.32.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

