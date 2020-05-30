Stokes Family Office LLC Has $525,000 Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,397 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 325.0% in the first quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 82.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Netflix from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Netflix from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Netflix from $200.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Netflix from $402.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.95.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total value of $20,348,976.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,348,976.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,414,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,305,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 181,961 shares of company stock worth $75,572,227 over the last ninety days. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $6.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $419.73. 5,239,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,491,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.28 and a 1-year high of $458.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $423.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.99. The firm has a market cap of $184.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

