Stokes Family Office LLC Has $645,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Stokes Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 285.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,195 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 140.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VIGI traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,033. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $50.55 and a one year high of $74.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.68.

