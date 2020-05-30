Stokes Family Office LLC Invests $806,000 in IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC)

Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,288 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its position in IBERIABANK by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 659,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,856,000 after acquiring an additional 290,430 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG lifted its position in IBERIABANK by 367.1% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 110,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 87,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in IBERIABANK by 160.6% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 8,569 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in IBERIABANK by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,687,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,032,000 after acquiring an additional 76,112 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in IBERIABANK by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBERIABANK stock traded down $2.35 on Friday, hitting $42.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. IBERIABANK Corp has a 1 year low of $25.65 and a 1 year high of $79.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.70.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.39). IBERIABANK had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. IBERIABANK’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that IBERIABANK Corp will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised IBERIABANK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered IBERIABANK from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub upgraded IBERIABANK from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded IBERIABANK from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on IBERIABANK from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.40.

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

