Stokes Family Office LLC Lowers Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Stokes Family Office LLC trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,761 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.38. 32,604,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,686,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The company has a market cap of $230.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.90.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

