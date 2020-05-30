Stokes Family Office LLC Purchases 608 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Stokes Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $674,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 67,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.22. 2,466,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,473,805. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $60.07 and a twelve month high of $94.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.67 and a 200 day moving average of $85.01.

