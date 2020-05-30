Stokes Family Office LLC Purchases 70 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Stokes Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,512 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $1,108,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $175,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 4,173 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Visa by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 204,898 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $38,500,000 after purchasing an additional 39,753 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in Visa by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 97,978 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $18,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $195.24. 9,706,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,983,094. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.93. The stock has a market cap of $377.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $1,129,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,933,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,150 shares of company stock valued at $7,419,661. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Visa from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.75.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

