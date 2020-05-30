Stokes Family Office LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 256,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,926 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 6.0% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Stokes Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $22,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.7% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.57. 5,340,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,627,940. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.97. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.82 and a 52 week high of $95.15.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

