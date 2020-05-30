Stokes Family Office LLC Raises Stock Position in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Stokes Family Office LLC raised its stake in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in JD.Com by 21.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,377,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,780,000 after buying an additional 244,380 shares in the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in JD.Com in the first quarter valued at about $3,599,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its holdings in JD.Com by 6.3% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 30,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in JD.Com by 11.5% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 448,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,165,000 after buying an additional 46,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BFAM Partners Cayman Ltd purchased a new position in JD.Com in the first quarter valued at about $12,559,000. 42.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JD.Com alerts:

Shares of JD traded up $3.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.33. The company had a trading volume of 16,509,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,159,716. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $74.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.91. JD.Com Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The information services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $20.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. JD.Com had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 8.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that JD.Com Inc will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.93.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for JD.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.