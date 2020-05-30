Stokes Family Office LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 544,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,911 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 15.0% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Stokes Family Office LLC owned 0.15% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $56,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

VIG stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.69. 1,043,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,133,768. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.21. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $87.71 and a 1-year high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

