Stokes Family Office LLC Reduces Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Stokes Family Office LLC decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,553 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $1,235,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 208.2% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 15,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 10,325 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 22,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 291,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,335,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the period. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other news, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,795,571.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.96. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,051.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 38,771 shares of company stock worth $1,493,300 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,950,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,567,212. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.88. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $77.93. The company has a market cap of $190.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.