Stokes Family Office LLC Sells 361 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Stokes Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 288.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after buying an additional 50,369 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 162,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,373,000 after buying an additional 20,725 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.02. 4,712,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,590,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $37.75 and a 52 week high of $78.38. The company has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.98.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.20%.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.47 per share, for a total transaction of $257,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,290.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EMR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.13.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.