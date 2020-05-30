Stokes Family Office LLC Sells 871 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Stokes Family Office LLC reduced its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.1% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 1,288,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,074,000 after purchasing an additional 68,968 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,290,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,981,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. First American Bank raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 326,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,169,000 after buying an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $13,160,000. Institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.74 on Friday, hitting $131.55. 13,317,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,683,615. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on PepsiCo from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Story: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.