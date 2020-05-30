Stokes Family Office LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Stokes Family Office LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 11,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

IJJ stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.22. The stock had a trading volume of 363,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,341. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $90.68 and a twelve month high of $173.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.74.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

