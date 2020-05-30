Storj Market Capitalization Achieves $21.75 Million (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 30th. One Storj token can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001414 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Radar Relay, ABCC and Upbit. Storj has a market cap of $21.75 million and $100.23 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Storj has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010447 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.40 or 0.02057173 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00182439 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00043195 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000722 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000167 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 63.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00026731 BTC.

Storj Token Profile

Storj launched on July 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 161,196,775 tokens. Storj’s official website is storj.io . The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Storj

Storj can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Liquid, Livecoin, Huobi, IDEX, Ethfinex, Tidex, Radar Relay, Poloniex, Gate.io, Upbit, OKEx, Bittrex, ABCC, Binance, CoinTiger and Liqui. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

