Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. Boosts Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 202.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,381 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 2.8% of Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 86.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.68.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $2.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $306.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,887,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,177,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $288.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $284.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.37. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $309.66.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,903,701.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,622,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,637 shares of company stock valued at $17,723,013 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

