Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 276.0% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.09. 6,588,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,624,709. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $127.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.61. The firm has a market cap of $169.65 billion, a PE ratio of 43.79 and a beta of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Chevron from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.27.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

