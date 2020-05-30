Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. Has $259,000 Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 12.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 915 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $9,990,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,946 shares in the company, valued at $101,553,116.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total value of $8,200,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,122,670.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $344.23. 83,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,379. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $351.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.59.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

