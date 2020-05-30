Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. Raises Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,469 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for approximately 2.7% of Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 57.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.49. 783,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,933,123. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The firm has a market cap of $91.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.62.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBUX. Wolfe Research began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Starbucks from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Starbucks from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.77.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,504 shares of company stock valued at $726,546 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

