Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Eli Lilly And Co makes up 3.2% of Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,299,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,919,623,000 after buying an additional 3,420,265 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,055,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,531,000 after buying an additional 910,672 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,235,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,935,000 after buying an additional 888,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,377,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,438,000 after buying an additional 226,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 125.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,192,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,841,000 after buying an additional 5,679,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. UBS Group downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.64.

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock traded up $1.07 on Friday, reaching $151.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,187,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,806,002. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1 year low of $101.36 and a 1 year high of $164.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.25.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 194.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total value of $29,213,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,441,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,780,842,613.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total transaction of $1,968,435.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 110,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,849,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 906,320 shares of company stock worth $132,984,238. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.