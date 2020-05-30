Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $24.89

Stratus Properties Inc (NASDAQ:STRS) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.89 and traded as low as $17.27. Stratus Properties shares last traded at $17.27, with a volume of 6,700 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Stratus Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised Stratus Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th.
The company has a market capitalization of $141.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.37 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.84.
About Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS)
Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, operation, and sale of commercial, hotel, entertainment, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Austin, Texas. The company operates through four segments: Real Estate Operations, Leasing Operations, Hotel, and Entertainment.
