Suez (OTCMKTS:SZEVF) Shares Up 10.8%

Suez SA (OTCMKTS:SZEVF)’s stock price shot up 10.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.30 and last traded at $11.30, 1,740 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 18% from the average session volume of 2,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

Separately, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Suez from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th.

Suez Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SZEVF)

Suez SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water and waste cycle management business in France, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Water Europe, Recycling and Recovery Europe, International, Water Technologies & Solutions, and Other. It provides water distribution and treatment services to individuals, local authorities, and industrial clients; and waste collection and treatment services, including collection, sorting, recycling, composting, energy recovery, and landfilling for non-hazardous and hazardous waste for local authorities and industrial clients.

