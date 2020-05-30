Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.19), Yahoo Finance reports. Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1,130.69% and a negative net margin of 754.90%.

Shares of NASDAQ WISA opened at $2.28 on Friday. Summit Wireless Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $28.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.15.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Summit Wireless Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th.

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc develops wireless audio integrated circuits for home entertainment and professional audio markets in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers TX modules for TVs, AV receivers, media hubs, and small dongles that connect through USB or HDMI ports; and speaker systems.

