Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 20,634 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 29,621 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Suncor Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 23,032 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in Suncor Energy by 295.6% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Suncor Energy by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

SU traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.12. 5,361,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,305,559. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 1.45. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $34.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.15.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Suncor Energy had a positive return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 5.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.151 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.57%.

SU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

