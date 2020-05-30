SunTrust Banks Boosts Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Price Target to $24.00

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) had its price objective increased by SunTrust Banks from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

DEA has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Shares of NYSE:DEA traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,214,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.86 and a beta of 0.46. Easterly Government Properties has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $29.69.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $58.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 86.67%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CAO Alison M. Bernard sold 15,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $382,099.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James E. Mead sold 3,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $94,630.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,809.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,556 shares of company stock valued at $2,077,143 over the last three months. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 6.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 58,600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 17,256 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 104,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 56,997 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

