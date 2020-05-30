Swedbank (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.75

Shares of Swedbank AB (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.75 and traded as high as $12.76. Swedbank shares last traded at $12.76, with a volume of 2,700 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.27.

About Swedbank (OTCMKTS:SWDBF)

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private, corporate, and organizational customers. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers deposit and lending products; guarantees; non-life insurance products; brokerage and other securities; real estate brokerage; and asset management, financing, and life insurance and pension services.

