SWK (NYSE:SWKH) Earns “Buy” Rating from Dougherty & Co

SWK (NYSE:SWKH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Dougherty & Co in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

SWK stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.76. The stock had a trading volume of 11,946 shares.

SWK (NYSE:SWKH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter.

SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialized finance company, focuses on the healthcare sector. It intends to provide customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

