Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Mondrian Investment Partners LTD

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD decreased its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,154,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 635,540 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned 0.20% of Synchrony Financial worth $18,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $257,848,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3,478,129.7% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,860,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,120,000 after buying an additional 3,860,724 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 172.9% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,708,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,687,000 after buying an additional 2,349,717 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2,074.1% in the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,651,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,565,000 after buying an additional 1,575,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,133,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,351,000 after buying an additional 1,486,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.37. 8,626,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,639,183. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $38.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.46 and its 200 day moving average is $28.00.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 18.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SYF shares. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Cfra cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.21.

In other news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $125,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,047.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurel Richie purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $25,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,911 shares in the company, valued at $371,158.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

