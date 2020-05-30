Syncona (LON:SYNC) Given Add Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Syncona (LON:SYNC) in a research note released on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON:SYNC traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting GBX 204 ($2.68). The stock had a trading volume of 603,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,207. Syncona has a twelve month low of GBX 1.95 ($0.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 265 ($3.49). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 207.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 217.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28.

In related news, insider Melanie Gee sold 10,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.50), for a total transaction of £19,769.50 ($26,005.66). Also, insider Thomas Henderson sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.25), for a total value of £2,470,000 ($3,249,144.96).

Syncona Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in hedge, equity and long-term alternative investment funds across multiple asset classes. It manages private equity, debt, fixed income and alternative investments. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

