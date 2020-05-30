Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 42.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 124,232 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.11% of Synopsys worth $21,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 4,614.3% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $948,995.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 197,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,590,235.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $637,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,678.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,340 shares of company stock valued at $19,907,364 in the last three months. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SNPS stock traded up $6.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $180.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,451,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,423. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.12. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.90 and a 1-year high of $181.97. The stock has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. Synopsys had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $861.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SNPS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.64.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

