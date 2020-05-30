Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) PT Raised to $14.00 at Piper Sandler

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. HC Wainwright restated a hold rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Syros Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.88.

Shares of SYRS traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.79. 258,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,297. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.54 million, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.92. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,950.42% and a negative return on equity of 84.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard A. Young sold 5,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $55,227.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 365,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,692.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Young sold 23,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $209,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 371,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,247,483.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,077,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,079 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,974,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,375,000 after purchasing an additional 340,889 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,974,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,375,000 after purchasing an additional 340,889 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 682,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 8,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 512,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 185,723 shares in the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

