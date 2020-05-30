TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Bought by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA grew its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $2,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 287.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 216,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $25,776,635.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 23,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $3,114,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 260,474 shares of company stock worth $31,648,198 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock traded up $2.10 on Friday, reaching $136.17. 4,573,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,638,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.71. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 52 week low of $100.00 and a 52 week high of $149.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.79. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.56.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.60. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $729.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

