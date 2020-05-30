TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Receives $57.74 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.74.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on TAL Education Group from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on TAL Education Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. CLSA cut TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut TAL Education Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE:TAL traded up $0.92 on Monday, hitting $56.46. 4,321,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,392,653. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.36 and its 200 day moving average is $51.12. The company has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a PE ratio of -434.27 and a beta of 0.25. TAL Education Group has a 1-year low of $30.78 and a 1-year high of $59.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.38.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $857.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.53 million. TAL Education Group had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 115,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,562,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 208,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,041,000 after buying an additional 52,787 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses.

