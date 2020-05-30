Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Targa Resources Corp owns general and limited partner interests in Targa Resources Partners LP, engaged in providing midstream natural gas and natural gas liquid services in the United States. The Company operates its business through two business segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing and NGL Logistics and Marketing. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment includes assets used in the gathering of natural gas produced from oil and gas wells and processing this raw natural gas into merchantable natural gas by extracting natural gas liquids and removing impurities. NGL Logistics and Marketing segment is engaged in gathering and storing; fractionating, storing, and transporting of finished NGLs. Targa also markets the natural gas liquids produced and purchased in selected United States markets. The Company also offers refinery services and wholesale propane marketing operations. Targa Resources Corp is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of Targa Resources from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Targa Resources has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.88.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.89. 16,255,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,710,127. Targa Resources has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $43.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 3.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -49.38%.

In other news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $1,120,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 281,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,197,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $98,105,000 after buying an additional 535,067 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 4.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 11,215,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,499,000 after buying an additional 444,246 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 23.2% during the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 7,278,662 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,296,000 after buying an additional 1,371,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 14.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,646,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,928,000 after buying an additional 822,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 3.3% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 5,990,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,386,000 after buying an additional 192,102 shares during the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Targa Resources (TRGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.