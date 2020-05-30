Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TH. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Target Hospitality from $5.50 to $4.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Target Hospitality from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target Hospitality from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.06.

NYSE:TH traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,635. Target Hospitality has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $10.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.68.

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $71.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.32 million.

In other news, Director Andrew P. Studdert bought 45,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.64 per share, with a total value of $74,870.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,653 shares in the company, valued at $189,670.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TH. STA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 1,058.3% in the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,066,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after acquiring an additional 974,528 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,454,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after acquiring an additional 717,941 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 2,165.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 233,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 223,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 570,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 197,097 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at $647,000.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty rental accommodations with catering and value-added hospitality services in the United States. The company was formerly known as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Target Hospitality Corp. in March 2019. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

