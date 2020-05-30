Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Target Hospitality Corp. is the holding company for Target Lodging, Signor Lodging and their respective subsidiaries. The company, through Target Lodging and Signor Lodging, builds, owns and operates customized housing communities for hospitality solutions including culinary, catering, concierge, laundry and security services as well as recreational facilities. It primarily serves the oil and gas, energy and government sectors. Target Hospitality Corp., formerly knonw as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TH. Northland Securities cut Target Hospitality from an outperform rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Target Hospitality from $5.50 to $4.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Target Hospitality from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Target Hospitality from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Target Hospitality has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.06.

NYSE:TH traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.38. 120,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,635. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.68. Target Hospitality has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $10.41.

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $71.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.32 million.

In related news, Director Andrew P. Studdert acquired 45,653 shares of Target Hospitality stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.64 per share, for a total transaction of $74,870.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 115,653 shares in the company, valued at $189,670.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Target Hospitality by 26.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,454,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after buying an additional 717,941 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Target Hospitality in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Target Hospitality by 229.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 34,770 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Target Hospitality by 168.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 48,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Target Hospitality by 15.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 501,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 67,585 shares during the last quarter.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty rental accommodations with catering and value-added hospitality services in the United States. The company was formerly known as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Target Hospitality Corp. in March 2019. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

