Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tate & Lyle Ventures and Agri Investment Fund have co-led a 3.5m investment into Fugeia, a newly formed functional food technology business with a focus on gut health. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tate & Lyle from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Tate & Lyle from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tate & Lyle has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of TATYY traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.85. 6,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,341. Tate & Lyle has a 52-week low of $23.57 and a 52-week high of $42.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.83.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

